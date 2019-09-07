Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.86 Million; Hs Management Partners Holds Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,656 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares to 975,865 shares, valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).