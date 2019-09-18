Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.28 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 73,173 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05 million, up from 70,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.64. About 899,965 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 2.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,675 shares to 37,859 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,740 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,367 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 5,938 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 231,779 shares. 382 were reported by Shine Advisory Services Incorporated. Boston Advsrs Lc invested in 0.17% or 23,499 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.46 million shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Truepoint holds 34,526 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.52% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 735,828 shares. Prospector Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 128,960 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 375,752 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management Co has 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 58,275 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.06% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 51,651 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,881 shares to 50,476 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.50 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

