Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.43 Million; As Banner (BANR) Market Value Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $444,798

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 105,290 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Mgmt stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 27,929 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,449 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 39,128 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,908 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.73M shares. Ariel Invests Limited Com owns 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.61 million shares. Moreover, Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt holds 1.66% or 26,757 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 116,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2.14% or 1.47M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 3.89M shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mngmt invested 12.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.29 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.