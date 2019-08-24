Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $2.91 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $225.38 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,125 are held by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 280,247 are owned by Northeast Investment. Contravisory Inv Management has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Inv Mgmt Company Lc accumulated 1.56% or 95,345 shares. Intrust National Bank Na reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Atlantic Union Bank Corp has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,631 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.69 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability holds 5,130 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.19% or 11,100 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Mgmt Lc invested in 21,187 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19 million shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $564.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.94% or 126,061 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc accumulated 820,977 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.57M shares. Sageworth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fagan Associates Inc invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 5.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 138,953 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd has 16,688 shares. First Business Fincl Services has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,950 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Inc holds 102,051 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,696 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company stated it has 22,849 shares. Donaldson Limited Co, Indiana-based fund reported 941,232 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nutanix (NTNX) to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.