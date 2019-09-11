Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Position by $959,530; Market Valuation Rose; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 317,098 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 6,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.22M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC).

