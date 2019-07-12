Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Position By $1.78 Million; Silgan Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 18.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 29,912 shares with $7.97M value, down from 36,615 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $307.74. About 505,568 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 105 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 68 cut down and sold stock positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 70.62 million shares, down from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 211,099 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 649,348 shares. Plante Moran Ltd holds 1,464 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 74,488 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 0.09% or 991 shares. 265 are held by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pittenger & Anderson reported 2,295 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3,651 shares. Decatur Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.96% or 93,309 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 19,971 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Group Lc reported 14,047 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 229,868 shares. Hartford Financial stated it has 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 6,898 shares to 23,273 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 25,920 shares and now owns 39,420 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 59,547 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $61.57 million for 14.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan (SLGN) Rides on Acquisitions, Material Costs High – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Silgan Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 5½% Senior Notes – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Kimberly A. Fields as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.