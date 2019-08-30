Chase Investment Counsel Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.86 Million as Share Value Declined; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $308,386 as Stock Price Declined

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,076 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 16,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 2.93 million shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Global mining giants are pushing for higher premiums on aluminum ingots from Japanese buyers for next quarter as the prospect of American restrictions on imports has spurred demand. Such companies as Anglo-Australian player Rio Tinto and Alcoa of the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mengis Mngmt has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 773 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap World stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 3.92% stake. Capital Guardian Tru Comm owns 54,405 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Scholtz And Communication owns 4,475 shares. Covington Management holds 19,418 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.63 million shares. Cypress Mgmt holds 353 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 445 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Limited Liability has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intersect Limited Liability Co holds 1,498 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares & Co reported 1,374 shares stake. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Mgmt has 13.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 46,416 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares to 60,656 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 12,403 shares to 20,157 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.