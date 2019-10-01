Chase Investment Counsel Cut Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding; American Express Co Has 0.85 Sentiment

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 51.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 4,836 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 4,527 shares with $473,000 value, down from 9,363 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $6.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 228,000 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance

American Express Co (AXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 420 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 496 sold and decreased stock positions in American Express Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 679.88 million shares, down from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Express Co in top ten equity positions increased from 39 to 53 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 447 Increased: 314 New Position: 106.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.24 million for 15.70 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 16.28% above currents $103.63 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.06 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

