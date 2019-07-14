Chase Investment Counsel Cut Adobe (ADBE) Position by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose; Timkensteel (TMST) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Position by $870,000 as Share Value Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 312,971 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Zacks.com” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares to 60,656 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,463 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,713 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 40,718 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Advisors Group has 3,743 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 2,052 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 16,155 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 468,626 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability reported 2,537 shares stake. Selz Lc has 46,900 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 4,761 shares or 0.19% of the stock. De Burlo Grp holds 55,150 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,406 shares.