Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Share Value Rose; Provise Management Group Cut Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 204,269 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,512 shares to 177,549 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

