Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $5.03 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $393.98. About 952,297 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,909 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Company. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 28,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd reported 1.93% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 3,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv invested in 0.34% or 4,079 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd holds 55,634 shares. Murphy Mngmt Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hm Payson And holds 0.1% or 8,003 shares in its portfolio. 88,892 are owned by Rothschild & Asset Management Us. 670 were reported by Davis R M. 30,920 were accumulated by Grassi Inv. Keybank National Association Oh owns 15,717 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company holds 0.38% or 23,335 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,836 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,510 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 122,522 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 283 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 350 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rothschild Asset Us reported 88,892 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 9,570 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,057 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 61,824 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 15,494 shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust reported 48,032 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 155,237 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Com holds 1.13% or 18,806 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 100 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

