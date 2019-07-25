Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $484,980 as Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $880,436

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 449,988 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 9.59M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advsr owns 2.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 169,816 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birmingham Capital Management Al invested in 0.25% or 10,135 shares. Moreover, Westwood Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,683 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Insight 2811 has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bell Financial Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 59,575 shares. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 504,530 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Business Svcs has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 32,556 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 2.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 41,341 shares to 300,332 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 45,000 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Private Advisor Group Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 8,667 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Chase Counsel holds 0.8% or 13,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Halcyon Prns LP has 1.52% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 81,907 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 13,500 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 311,400 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Holding stated it has 5.57% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 28,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,931 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 44,026 shares. Axa reported 96,052 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares to 26,728 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).