Chase Corporation (CCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 99 3.48 N/A 3.60 28.76 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 11.69 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Chase Corporation and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chase Corporation and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8%

Risk and Volatility

Chase Corporation has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 3.2 which is 220.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation. Its rival Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Chase Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chase Corporation and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 7.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Chase Corporation shares. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59%

For the past year Chase Corporation has 3.53% stronger performance while Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.