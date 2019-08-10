Chase Corporation (CCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Both Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.23 N/A 3.60 28.76 WD-40 Company 170 6.07 N/A 4.45 40.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chase Corporation and WD-40 Company. WD-40 Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chase Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chase Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than WD-40 Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that Chase Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s beta is 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, WD-40 Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WD-40 Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Chase Corporation shares and 90.8% of WD-40 Company shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Chase Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of WD-40 Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93%

For the past year Chase Corporation had bullish trend while WD-40 Company had bearish trend.

Summary

WD-40 Company beats Chase Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.