Chase Corporation (CCF) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Comparing side by side

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 99 3.58 N/A 3.60 28.76 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chase Corporation and Urban Tea Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chase Corporation and Urban Tea Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chase Corporation and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 0.71% respectively. Chase Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Chase Corporation had bullish trend while Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Urban Tea Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.