Chase Corporation (CCF) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) Comparing side by side

Both Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.01 N/A 3.60 28.76 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.74 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chase Corporation and IKONICS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chase Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Chase Corporation has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IKONICS Corporation has beta of 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation. Its rival IKONICS Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 4.2 respectively. IKONICS Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chase Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chase Corporation and IKONICS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 1.4%. About 1.5% of Chase Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Chase Corporation has 3.53% stronger performance while IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chase Corporation beats IKONICS Corporation.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.