Chartist Upped Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position; Avid Technology (AVID) Shorts Raised By 0.03%

Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. AVID’s SI was 2.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 2.56 million shares previously. With 84,500 avg volume, 30 days are for Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID)’s short sellers to cover AVID’s short positions. The SI to Avid Technology Inc’s float is 7.72%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 219,872 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE $404 – $434 MLN; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C

Chartist Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 3,972 shares as Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Chartist Inc holds 105,147 shares with $29.82 billion value, up from 101,175 last quarter. Spdr S&P 500 now has $47.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $513.69. About 119,229 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035 on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $52500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $46000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Communication reported 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dnb Asset Management As holds 14,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 20,584 shares or 0% of the stock. 137 are held by Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 3,697 shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment Management Inc has 0.62% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 35,359 shares. Frontier Cap Limited Co holds 0.76% or 246,994 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 9,015 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.04% or 8,700 shares. Intll Group Inc has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,416 shares. 8,525 are owned by Da Davidson And. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,641 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Chartist Inc decreased Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) stake by 516 shares to 21,424 valued at $825.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) stake by 110 shares and now owns 4,055 shares. Spdr Materials Select (XLB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BWS Financial. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. 355 were reported by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 97,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 42,053 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 7,180 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 71,137 shares. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 243,201 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 320,874 shares. Vanguard Group owns 2.91 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 413,463 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 466,558 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp stated it has 612,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings.