Chartist Upped Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $21.13 Billion; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $8.01 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 143,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.18M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79 million shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 566,385 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors holds 0.01% or 2,080 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,109 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited accumulated 356 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,049 shares. Paloma Mgmt Co reported 1,156 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 4,898 are held by Stephens Ar. Brown Advisory reported 960,399 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.37% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 26,427 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 118,065 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. L & S holds 3,382 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 3,489 shares to 72,163 shares, valued at $25.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,892 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings In.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb accumulated 229,636 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 61,783 are held by Financial Bank. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 21,853 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nbt Bancshares N A New York holds 47,847 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,649 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co owns 2.16 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 6,130 were reported by Professional Advisory. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cumberland Advsr has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shell Asset Management reported 499,427 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt holds 44,252 shares. Ifrah Fincl Inc holds 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 16,210 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,964 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $115.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).