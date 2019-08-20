Chartist Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $172.32 Million; Owens Ill (OI) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 957,837 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by Williams Carol A.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens-Illinois (OI) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sealed Air Will Probably Beat on Earnings, But That Wonâ€™t Save SEE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.