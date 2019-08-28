Chartist Trimmed Stake in T J X Cos (TJX) by $1.60 Million; Hartford Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Shares Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38M, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 1.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 526,567 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ADP closing Owings Mills office – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

