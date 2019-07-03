Chartist Trimmed Its Stake in Pultegroup (PHM) by $643,103 as Share Value Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $32.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.59M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 169,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.22 million, down from 374,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 556,047 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares to 3,324 shares, valued at $597.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 206,516 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 10,391 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 8,000 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 258 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 137,705 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.44% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Invesco stated it has 2.66M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 10,529 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 669,785 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $229.67 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 168,306 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 226,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN).