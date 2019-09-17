Chartist Trimmed Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $31.41 Million; Usca Ria Has Upped Its Exelon (EXC) Position

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 151 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396.03 million, down from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $227.85. About 1.70M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 1.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot talks tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 52,031 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns reported 2.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,909 shares. Northeast Investment reported 15,465 shares stake. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 6,074 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fundx Group Lc holds 0.29% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 916,696 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kames Public Limited accumulated 16,645 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,081 shares. Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 22,266 shares in its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc reported 7,789 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fiduciary Tru holds 11,272 shares. 31,732 are owned by Chem Bancshares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 9.95 million shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 447,655 are held by Zwj Counsel. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 457 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Barrett Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,400 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability reported 16 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 1.23M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability invested 1.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Private Advisor Gp reported 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).