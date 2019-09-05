Chartist Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $5.34 Million; IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (IPDQF) SI Decreased By 9.5%

Chartist Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Chartist Inc holds 390 shares with $694.49 million value, down from 393 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $890.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service

IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. IPDQF’s SI was 273,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 302,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 456 days are for IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF)’s short sellers to cover IPDQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.096 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ImpediMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of bioimpedance devices and consumables in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.12 million. The firm operates through Medical and Test & Measurement divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers L-Dex U400, a technology that utilizes the characteristics of frequency dependent current flow to quantify changes in extracellular fluid in the patientÂ’s limb; and SFB7, a tetra polar bioimpedance spectroscopy device that scans various frequencies for the estimation of body composition in healthy individuals.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,402 shares. 51,119 are held by Suvretta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 630 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadinha Ltd Liability Com has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,046 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,092 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 2,561 shares. Nomura Inc owns 71,489 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. M Holding Secs Inc has 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 643 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 29,020 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 23,479 were reported by South Texas Money Limited. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 23.62% above currents $1800.62 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

