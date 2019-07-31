Chartist Stake in Pultegroup (PHM) Has Lowered by $643,103 as Valuation Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stake by $741,874 as Stock Value Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 16,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $299.87. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 3.13M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,030 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Llc. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,915 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Assocs invested in 22,500 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 35 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 418,396 shares. Pitcairn has 23,940 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 82,474 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 113,585 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 586,753 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 674,925 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 11,077 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares to 2,253 shares, valued at $326.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79 million for 8.78 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.15 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.