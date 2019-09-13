Chartist Stake in Allstate Corporati (ALL) Lowered by $7.73 Million; Parnassus Investments Decreased Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $59.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporati (ALL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 3,007 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.81M, down from 3,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 104,854 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 820,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.99M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 380,169 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.75 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $176.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 295,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rodgers Brothers holds 2.62% or 129,833 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Company Lc holds 0.15% or 17,056 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 71,035 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 28,143 shares. New England And Management invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garland Capital Mngmt has 58,420 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 3.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 157,156 shares. 28,502 are owned by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Co. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh has 1.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 33,457 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,011 shares. New York-based Cibc has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton Cap holds 0.46% or 110,966 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 88,974 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David accumulated 2,000 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp accumulated 43,776 shares. Covington Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 293 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 722,489 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 79,737 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,809 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Peddock Advsrs Lc has invested 0.73% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 7,688 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust invested in 0.08% or 1,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co holds 746 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.72 million for 11.78 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.