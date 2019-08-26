Chartist Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD); Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $914.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0.77% or 17,609 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,085 shares. 79,200 are held by Huber Mngmt Lc. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.58 million shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Albion Financial Gru Ut reported 61,519 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.18% or 12,567 shares. Colonial reported 45,042 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.63% or 10,739 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 75,673 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation invested in 912,550 shares. Adirondack owns 9,472 shares. Westwood Il holds 4.81% or 184,800 shares. 25,087 were reported by Crystal Rock Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 112,476 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne. Exchange Mngmt Inc invested in 78,238 shares. Hendershot Investments invested in 42,396 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,217 shares. M Kraus & Co has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,932 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,445 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc invested in 0.08% or 14,557 shares. 11,753 are held by E&G Advsr Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 1.49 million shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archon reported 2.9% stake. North American Corporation invested 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260 shares.

