Chartist Raised Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $21.13 Billion as Share Value Rose; Corvex Management LP Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Has Lifted by $136.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.96 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 858 shares to 14,656 shares, valued at $635.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO) by 103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,952 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186,598 shares to 236,502 shares, valued at $33.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

