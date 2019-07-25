Chartist Raised By $172.32 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake By $1.74 Billion

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 18422.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 64.48 million shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 64.83M shares with $1.78B value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $29.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 2.10 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Chartist Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 63.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 1,552 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Chartist Inc holds 3,978 shares with $441.69 million value, up from 2,426 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $257.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 5.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

Chartist Inc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) stake by 1,286 shares to 55,852 valued at $14.47B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Materials Select (XLB) stake by 252 shares and now owns 9,127 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 685,813 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Moreover, Money Ltd Company has 3.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,153 were accumulated by Bender Robert Associates. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,585 shares. 11,040 were reported by Leisure Capital Management. Penobscot Management reported 48,074 shares. Amer Int Grp holds 705,893 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or holds 64,931 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 138,197 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And accumulated 22,181 shares. Churchill Corp holds 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 91,057 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 615,967 shares to 167,933 valued at $47.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stone Hbr Emerg Mrkts Inc Fd (EDF) stake by 155,403 shares and now owns 19,380 shares. Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI) was reduced too.