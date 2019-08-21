Chartist Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Has Upped by $1.13 Billion; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 28,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 452,188 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $526.94. About 268,118 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 82,538 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 3,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,606 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc invested in 6,777 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.62% or 105,292 shares. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 1,337 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited reported 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hightower Advsr accumulated 14,042 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc reported 1.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Maple Capital Mngmt holds 1,249 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.3% or 54,741 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 6,235 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd accumulated 11,137 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 255,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,559 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).