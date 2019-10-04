Chartist Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Lifted as Stock Rose; As Murphy Oil (MUR) Share Value Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Increased Its Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 55,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 298,770 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 242,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 2.65M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company's stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $551. About 185,167 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,404 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 256,955 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Westwood Holdings Inc holds 65,619 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 84 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Ltd Company. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.05% or 58,048 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 960,399 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 15,709 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 61,513 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs stated it has 6 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 3,489 shares to 72,163 shares, valued at $25.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 886,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 46,682 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,545 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 471,302 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 14,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Alpha Windward has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.03% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 31,727 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 41,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 650 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 144,612 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 60,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).