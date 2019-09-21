Chartist Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Upped by $21.13 Billion as Stock Price Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Saybrook Capital Cut Its Position

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard, California-based fund reported 23,069 shares. 1,332 were reported by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. American Rech And Management Co has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.59% or 34,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Counselors invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chilton Invest Lc has 16,442 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Perritt Mngmt holds 2,553 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Co invested in 2.08% or 133,014 shares. Milestone Gru owns 1,255 shares. Hudock, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 638 shares. Park National Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 192,590 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 348,393 shares. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares to 204,383 shares, valued at $31.78B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings In by 48 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,296 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuild (XHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Royal London Asset Management holds 0.14% or 32,904 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 6,071 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 54,163 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 12,785 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc accumulated 476 shares. Burney holds 7,456 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 108 shares. Fruth Invest owns 1,100 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 1,015 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lincoln, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 659 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability has 2.34% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).