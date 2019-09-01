Chartist Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 623,866 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,261 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 210 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 1.00M are owned by Weiss Multi. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested in 1.02% or 453,161 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 345 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 12,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Inv holds 0.73% or 922,669 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cibc Markets reported 17,544 shares stake. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 434,233 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 89,256 shares. 500 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated. Honeywell, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46,931 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 19,072 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 3.59M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $825.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,083 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 54,933 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 638,365 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc invested in 1.88% or 2.05 million shares. Florida-based Steinberg Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 45,235 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 3.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 1.63% or 246,848 shares. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mengis Management Incorporated has 1.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,087 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability reported 1.32% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Phocas Fincl holds 6,493 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 18,638 shares.

