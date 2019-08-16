Chartist Lowered T J X Cos (TJX) Holding By $1.60 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered By $1.61 Million Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Chartist Inc decreased T J X Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as T J X Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Chartist Inc holds 5,006 shares with $266.38M value, down from 5,036 last quarter. T J X Cos Inc now has $62.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 1.86M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 75.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 43,611 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 14,247 shares with $529,000 value, down from 57,858 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $52.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 2.67 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 28/03/2018 – DE NYSSCHEN IS PRESIDENT OF GM’S CADILLAC UNIT; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE EXPECTED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 11/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: BREAKING: The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new GM. 32 year-old Kyle Dubas will take the reigns as the team’s 17th; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 8.61% above currents $51.19 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $57 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments owns 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.50M shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 262,424 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 133,658 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 13,703 shares. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tyvor Cap Ltd reported 266,183 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 14,864 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Da Davidson And invested in 0.08% or 93,905 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 99,189 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Castleark Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,680 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh owns 15,493 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Horan Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl has 2.28% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 290,255 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% or 297,294 shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 5,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Conning Inc accumulated 0.03% or 22,980 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,055 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cetera Lc holds 0.04% or 24,440 shares. 2.76M were reported by Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 165,686 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.14M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 874,960 shares. Utd Fire Group stated it has 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 45.67% above currents $36.61 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $44 target.

