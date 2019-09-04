Chartist Lifted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $1.13 Billion as Market Valuation Rose; Hahn Capital Management Holding in Carter’s (EWBC) Raised by $237.21 Million

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 954,295 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $38,691 activity.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL) by 7,543 shares to 512,611 shares, valued at $35.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,030 shares, and cut its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 224,058 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Community Grp Ltd Liability Company has 130,666 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 185,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Lc stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rothschild Asset Us invested 0.24% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Camarda Finance Lc reported 38 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 74,264 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Inv has invested 0.3% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 13,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Services reported 217 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 27,639 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 257,287 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fishman Jay A Mi owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 348,745 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 367,435 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 622 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 59,090 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 144,217 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 38,058 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 1,456 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested 0.45% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.11% or 3,072 shares. City Hldg Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 175 shares. Tt Int owns 18,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 1.04M shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Materials Select (XLB) by 252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM).