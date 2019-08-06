Chartist Increased By $1.13 Billion Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake; Value Line Fund (VALU) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Value Line Fund Inc (VALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their holdings in Value Line Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 732,103 shares, down from 775,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Value Line Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Chartist Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 3,972 shares as Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Chartist Inc holds 105,147 shares with $29.82B value, up from 101,175 last quarter. Spdr S&P 500 now has $45.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $496.43. About 279,052 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 13 shares traded. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 34.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VALU News: 20/04/2018 – Value Line Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 14/03/2018 Value Line 3Q EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – Value Line Boosts Dividen; 23/04/2018 – DJ Value Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VALU); 20/04/2018 – Value Line, Inc. Announces a 5.56% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 Per Common Share

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 33,089 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 690 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,828 shares.

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.49 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chartist Inc decreased Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 243 shares to 5,117 valued at $781.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) stake by 428 shares and now owns 15,514 shares. Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM) was reduced too.