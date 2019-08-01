Chartist Holding In Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Was Raised; Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $513.04. About 622,428 shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,427 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, up from 23,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company holds 636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 7,263 shares. Monetta Services has invested 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town And Country Bank And Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 1,314 shares. 63 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Lc. Essex Invest Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 858 were accumulated by Madrona Fincl Limited Com. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 324,942 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,075 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 139,506 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc invested in 0.11% or 512 shares. Garde stated it has 5,087 shares. 185,150 were reported by Davenport & Communications.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 195,441 shares to 614,124 shares, valued at $25.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,882 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $290.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,055 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,639 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited reported 595 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 6,026 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 43,542 shares. 750 were reported by Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated. Amer Group holds 26,867 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 9,288 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 167,787 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 22,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 20,722 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications holds 0.38% or 4,187 shares in its portfolio. Btim accumulated 0% or 523 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc accumulated 26,692 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 607,360 shares or 0.08% of the stock.