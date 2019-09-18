Chartist Has Raised Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake by $21.13 Billion; Valuation Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Continues to Hold Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 129.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $258.15. About 755,806 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Granite Prns Lc holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,600 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Co has 47 shares. Old Bancorporation In reported 4,354 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gradient Invs Limited Co owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Lp holds 1,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communication Inc stated it has 800 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt has 58,561 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 133 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 8,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 15,154 shares stake. Moreover, Meritage Gru LP has 6.99% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings In by 48 shares to 2,296 shares, valued at $262.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,383 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO).

