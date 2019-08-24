Chartist Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $172.32 Million; Stock Price Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Stake Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,213 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM) by 152 shares to 5,776 shares, valued at $528.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,887 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).