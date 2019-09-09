Chartist Has Lowered Position in Pultegroup (PHM) by $643,103 as Stock Rose; As Sina (SINA) Market Value Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.47 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 583,160 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares to 217,389 shares, valued at $33.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.67M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings.