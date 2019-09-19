Chartist Has Lowered Its Allstate Corporati (ALL) Stake by $7.73 Million; Valuation Rose; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Its Stake

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporati (ALL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 3,007 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.81 million, down from 3,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 658,373 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 328,813 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $636.47 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 12.06 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

