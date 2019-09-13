Chartist Has Lifted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake by $21.13 Billion; Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $11.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 334,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.01 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 6,254 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $535.97. About 5,456 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41,288 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $695.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 114,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,000 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 988,537 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. 11,226 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 10,926 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. 13,913 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 84,018 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 17,098 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,186 shares or 0% of the stock. 200,000 are held by Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 69,047 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 558 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 1,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Communications reported 159,518 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 3,343 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 34 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 0.02% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Service owns 100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,559 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guardian LP stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.39% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,109 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Maple Capital Mngmt reported 1,220 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 68,533 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 15,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And LP invested in 330,550 shares. Wendell David Assoc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,165 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc New by 11 shares to 552 shares, valued at $278.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,383 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Up 25% in 6 Months: What’s Driving It? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.