Chartist Has Increased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Shares Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3 shares to 390 shares, valued at $694.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Materials Select (XLB) by 252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,127 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares to 316,221 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.