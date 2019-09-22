Chartist Has Decreased Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Abb LTD (ABB) Position by $313,000 as Market Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 15,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 298,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, down from 313,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 1.02 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 96 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.71 million, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49 million shares traded or 63.35% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H Com holds 1.86% or 556,196 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 59 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,897 shares. 1.96 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. S&Co stated it has 14,558 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1.19% or 176,167 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 0.72% or 72,160 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 1.32% or 43,908 shares. 5,227 are held by Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd. Cullen Capital Limited Co accumulated 1.08 million shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 3,386 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares to 334,292 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

