Chartist Has Decreased Its Stake in Pultegroup (PHM) by $643,103 as Market Value Rose; Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Position in Adma Biologics (Put) (ADMA) by $2.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (ADMA) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 4,778 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 37,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 608,058 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 3.25M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of stock. On Thursday, June 6 Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 5.81M shares. $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by Mond James. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00M shares worth $16.00M. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000. 12,000 shares valued at $48,000 were bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,101 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,115 shares. American Intll Gru Inc invested in 0% or 12,336 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 400 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 54,729 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 43,700 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company Inc invested 1.56% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2,600 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 24,286 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 14,720 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,700 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 46,663 shares. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% or 6.52 million shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24,717 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares to 3,324 shares, valued at $597.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $250.82M for 8.64 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.