Chartist Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $5.34 Million; Share Price Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 98,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35 million, down from 117,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49M, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares to 2,253 shares, valued at $326.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.