Chartist Has Cut Stake in T J X Cos (TJX) by $1.60 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $2.57 Million

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38M, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 4.13M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,060 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cambridge invested in 0.04% or 88,277 shares. Ssi Investment Management has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). St Germain D J Incorporated accumulated 44,788 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 28,632 are owned by Cipher L P. Wafra stated it has 363,687 shares. 168,774 were reported by Bainco Int Investors. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Com has invested 1.83% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 28,509 shares. Tcw Gru holds 21,792 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet Commercial Bank & invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares to 2,253 shares, valued at $326.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.