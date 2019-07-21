Chartist Has Cut Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) as Valuation Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Position in Applied Materials (AMAT) Increased by $9.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 74.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 236,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98M, up from 317,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 9.42M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37M, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 6,154 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 28,076 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 22,774 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Art Advsr Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 152 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,847 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 8,050 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Com has 0.19% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 10,543 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd holds 47,340 shares. 37,800 are owned by Willis Counsel. 349 are owned by Advsrs Ltd Limited Company. 2,293 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 17,500 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.59M for 14.32 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,827 shares to 76,285 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entermtainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 196,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,528 shares, and cut its stake in Bae Systems Plc (BAESY).