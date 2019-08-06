Chartist Has Boosted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake; Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose While Northern Trust Decreased Its Stake

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $15.11 during the last trading session, reaching $495.36. About 499,931 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 61,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.89 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 1.39M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $285.22M for 14.77 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8,888 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $287.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3 shares to 390 shares, valued at $694.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.