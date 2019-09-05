Chartist Has Boosted Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) as Shares Rose; Prudential Plc Decreased Freeport (FCX) Position by $512,400; Share Price Declined

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $534.67. About 354,894 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 276,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 319,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 12.08M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,612 shares to 6,512 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) by 41,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 98,999 shares. Old West Management Limited has 171,019 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,747 shares. 1,097 are owned by Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Earnest Lc invested in 822 shares or 0% of the stock. Hexavest reported 5.04M shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 14,638 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.75% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fdx reported 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 3.12 million shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sun Life Fincl reported 2,474 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 8.94 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 33.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY) by 223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,718 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

