Chartist Has Boosted Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $1.13 Billion; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $615,020 as Stock Declined

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $526.6. About 310,128 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 2.35 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 91 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 449,021 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 6,821 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 0.05% or 5,588 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 390,561 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 97,612 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 194,263 shares. 4,565 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 4,210 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 595 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 1,259 shares. Btim accumulated 0% or 523 shares. Berkshire Money Management reported 1,612 shares.

